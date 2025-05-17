Check out 30 seconds of new gameplay from Mindseye

HQ

Here's a fresh look at some new gameplay from Mindseye, the upcoming game from former Grand Theft Auto producer Leslie Benzies. The game takes us to the futuristic desert city of Redrock, and in this teaser, we follow main character Jacob Diaz as he blasts his way through buildings and mows down bad guys left and right.

Mindseye promises fast-paced, intense action and a highly streamlined narrative. The goal is clearly to make the game feel like a blockbuster—tight, polished segments that keep pushing the story forward. Whether it succeeds or not remains to be seen when it launches on June 10 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Are you looking forward to Mindseye?