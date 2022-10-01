Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

Check out 30 minutes of our own Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope gameplay

And if you haven't already, be sure to read our preview.

We're less than a month away from Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope debuting. Set to drop on October 20, it was only the other day that we had the opportunity to dive into a whole bunch of the game for ourselves, in an opportunity that was the inspiration behind our recent preview text, which you can read here.

During the play session, we got to play through a lump of the opening two planets, where we got to travel around a beach location and a frosty, ice world. In the gameplay that we captured below, you can get an idea of both worlds, the sorts of enemies and opportunities they offer, the environmental puzzles, and even some of the revamped combat systems.

