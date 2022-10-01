Check out 30 minutes of our own Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope gameplay

HQ

We're less than a month away from Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope debuting. Set to drop on October 20, it was only the other day that we had the opportunity to dive into a whole bunch of the game for ourselves, in an opportunity that was the inspiration behind our recent preview text, which you can read here.

During the play session, we got to play through a lump of the opening two planets, where we got to travel around a beach location and a frosty, ice world. In the gameplay that we captured below, you can get an idea of both worlds, the sorts of enemies and opportunities they offer, the environmental puzzles, and even some of the revamped combat systems.