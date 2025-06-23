Check out 20 minutes of The Blood of Dawnwalker gameplay

We knew that developer Rebel Wolves and publisher Bandai Namco would be showing off a bunch of The Blood of Dawnwalker over the weekend as part of a showcase dedicated to the game, and that is precisely what we got.

Coming in the form of a meaty 21 minute gameplay overview video, the footage shows off some world exploration and how the player can interact with the world to craft their own story. It further delves into the movement suite and how you can clamber up tall castles, skulk in the shadows, and eventually prey on deadly vampires, striking at them when they least expect it, with this sometimes even leading into boss fights, as we see in the footage against Xanthe, the Dark Mistress.

The footage also serves as a taste of the dialogue and choice mechanics, presents a glimpse at customisation, and otherwise serves as an example of what we should expect from the action-RPG when it debuts on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles sometime in 2026.