Cheating on consoles might become a real issue

Cheating on PC is a real issue and hard to do anything about as it will always be possible to run software on your computer. Consoles have been a safe space, free from this kind of problem, but now it seems like this might be ending.

As reported by VGC, there is now a new type of cheat software, highlighted by the user Anti-Cheat Police Department on Twitter. This new technology uses PC passthrough (different solutions can be used, like a capture card) and can tamper with the game after the signals have left the consoles. Anti-Cheat Police Department explains:

"The cheat uses machine learning and sends input to your controller whenever it sees a valid target, this is aim assist but more amplified without you even needing to do anything all you have to do is aim in the general area and the machine will do the work for you

Is this detectable? yes, but it will be a pain for the developers to detect this it will certainly not be an easy job to detect these types of cheats, this already exists on PC but now is available in console."

We know Microsoft is developing an anti-cheat system that also uses machine learning to discover people cheating on Xbox and that Denuvo is available for PlayStation 5. If any of these will be working against this new threat is unfortunately unknown, and it seems like playing against people with aim-bot and other hacks might becoming a real issue for the consoles as well.