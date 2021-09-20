Cheaters are already ruining Call of Duty: Vanguard

HQ

Crossplay is generally a blessing, but not all console gamers are fond of the idea to play with PC gamers. Not only does the combo of keyboard/mouse offer obvious advantages making matches unfair, but even worse, it also means cheaters.

The latter is a virtually non-existing phenomenon for consoles, but on PC it's unfortunately fairly common. And when console players are gaming with PC - they get the cheaters as well. A franchise that historically have huge problems with cheaters is Call of Duty, and during the weekend there was crossplay beta available for people to try out.

Unfortunately, it didn't take long before videos of seemingly obvious tampered gameplay with hacks showed up on both Twitter and Reddit - ruining the fun for everyone and especially console players that really shouldn't have to put up with this. Activision has said they will step up their effort against cheaters with massive bans recently, but if it will be enough remains to be seen.

What do you think about cross-play between PC and consoles? Call of Duty: Vanguard launches for PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X on November 5.

Thanks VGC