Cheater tools already available for Battlefield 2042

Playing on PC has several advantages like cheaper games and better hardware, but also disadvantages. The most obvious one is that because of the openness of the format, there's also way more cheaters than on consoles.

If you hoped that Battlefield 2042 would be an exception, prepare to be disappointed. As reported by CharlieIntel, there's already a retailer selling cheating software for the game which they claim is undetectable:

"Safety and undetectability are top priorities for IWantCheats. Our Battlefield 2042 Hack is confirmed to be undetected, as we always update the second a new patch comes out from the developer."

There has been technical alphas of Battlefield 2042 recently, so people have played the game. If this cheating software really works as advertised is of course unknown since the game doesn't launch until October 22, but we all know people will try it out, unfortunately.

Do you prefer multiplayer on PC or consoles?