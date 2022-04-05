Cookies

      Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

      Cheat codes revealed for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

      Get a jumpstart on TT Games latest Lego title.

      HQ

      Do you remember back in the day when we didn't have save files and used passwords in video games? If so, you probably also remember that there were often cheat codes available as well, giving you extra lives, endless continues or whatnot.

      In Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, there is actually a password system included, and a Reddit user has decided to reveal all that is discovered. Head over this way to get plenty of nice stuff by just entering a few characters in the games' password system.

      Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

      Thanks Pure Xbox

