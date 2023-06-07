Cheaper storage option for Xbox Series S/X now available

HQ

Upgrading your storage for the new consoles isn't cheap as they solely rely on SSD technology. While Xbox Series X has 802 available storage compared to 667GB for PlayStation 5, the latter uses a standard solution (M.2 SSD) which means you can expand it and select amongst plenty of options, which increases the chances of you getting the right size for a great price.

Xbox Series S/X uses a proprietary format instead, which in all fairness is more user friendly, but also means considerably higher prices and fewer options. And is doesn't help that the only brand making them is Seagate. Or at least that was true until early April, when we revealed that Western Digital was about to launch a cheaper storage option for Xbox Series S/X.

Now they have been officially launched and have gotten a dedicated page with information. You can choose between 500GB ($79.99) or 1 TB ($149.99), and it's a plug-and-play memory card that just has to be inserted in the dedicated slot on the back of your Xbox. Both memory cards also includes a 1-month membership of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Western Digital writes:

"The WD_BLACK C50 Expansion Card for Xbox leverages the Xbox Velocity Architecture and delivers similar performance as your Xbox Series X|S internal storage for a seamless experience with all your favorite games."

Hopefully more choices will lead to somewhat cheaper prices (although the difference isn't that impressive so far), as storage has been a hassle this generation with games getting bigger and SSD being fairly expensive.