ChatGPT will soon be able to hear and see you

If you have concerns about the rapid development of AI, this news story might not be the one for you to read. Because OpenAI, the developer of the ChatGPT technology, has now announced an update for ChatGPT that will allow it to see, hear, and speak back to you.

The voice and image capabilities are said to offer a "more intuitive type of interface by allowing you to have a voice conversation or show ChatGPT what you're talking about", and can be used to take a picture of a landmark or the inside of your fridge to discuss with the AI the landmark's history or what you should be having for dinner, respectively.

The features will be coming to ChatGPT Plus and Enterprise members within the next few weeks, with voice only available on iOS and Android, while images will be available on all platforms. The features will then also become available to more users and developers soon after that.

The blog post announcing the update even shows off how these features can be used, and it's actually very impressive.