ChatGPT will now help you with personal finances

HQ

OpenAI has launched a set of tools for personal finance handling for ChatGPT Pro subscribers in the U.S. This allows users to connect their accounts and ask questions ranging from spending analysis to future financial planning, as reported by Tech Crunch.

OpenAI has partnered with the financial connection service Plaid to manage the account connections. Users can connect to over 12,000 financial institutions, including Schwab, Fidelity, Chase, Robinhood, American Express, and Capital One. After connecting these accounts, users will see a dashboard of their portfolio performance, spending, subscriptions, and upcoming payments.

OpenAI users can access the tool by selecting "Get started" in the "Finances" option in the sidebar, or typing "@Finances, connect my accounts" in a ChatGPT conversation. The company said it plans to support Intuit soon, which would enable analysis such as the impact of a stock sale on taxes or the odds of a credit card approval.

According to OpenAI, more than 200 million users already ask financial questions to ChatGPT every month. The company has worked with finance experts to create a benchmark for the model to improve on personal finance questions.

An important thing to note here, is that users can go to Settings > Apps > Finances to remove connections to certain accounts if they want. Once they disconnect a service, the synced data will be removed from ChatGPT in 30 days.

OpenAI's personal finance tools will be available on ChatGPT on the web and on iOS for Pro users.