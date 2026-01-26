ChatGPT accused of stealing answers from Grok

HQ

Despite the odd headline, it does seem that xAI, or X.AI, and the Elon Musk owned Grokpedia, which has been under scrutiny for blatant copying of Wikipedia and politically biased answers, such as claiming SoMe is partially to blame for transgender people, is itself being copied by ChatGPT.

English newspaper The Guardian claims that ChatGPT 5.2 has used Grokpedia without citing the source on multiple (nine) requests and without disclosing the hugely incorrect answers.

The questions were related to Holocaust denial, Iran, the January 6 uprisings in the USA, HIV and British historian Sir Richard Evans.

The Guardian also pointed out that Pravda, a famously strongly biased Russian media outlet often accused of being pure propaganda for the Putin government, was used as a source on several topics.

While computers are getting faster and smarter, basic facts still seem to elude the fancy AI systems.