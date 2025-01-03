Chase the horizon with DJI's Air 3S dual-camera drone

HQ

Photography is becoming an increasingly easy hobby to get into at a high-level. Camera and filming gear is becoming ever more accessible and financially viable, and one such company that has been part of this effort is DJI who have been in the business of making camera drones that are ideal for the regular consumer and at multiple price points.

One of the latest forays into the effort comes in the form of the DJI Air 3S, a dual-camera drone that is supported by a suite of advanced technology that enables the user to easily capture the view to amazing effect. It boasts a 1-inch CMOS primary camera and also a 70mm medium tele camera too, and this is on top of various sensing and smart systems that help the drone remain stable and safe while airborne.

To learn more about the DJI Air 3S, you can check out the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a bunch of facts and thoughts about the gadget.