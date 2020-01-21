Charts: Dragon Ball Z flies into the top spot with Kakarot

Bandai Namco's Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot seems to have been really popular in the UK, as the physical charts show that it has entered the top spot above the likes of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (number two) and FIFA 20 (number three).

This data comes from GamesIndustry.biz, with Kakarot selling 13% more than Dragon Ball FighterZ, which launched in the same month of 2018.

In a week of surprises, Nintendo 3DS titles also make an appearance, with Yo-Kai Watch at eight while WarioWare Gold is as high as five. Yo-Kai Watch: Bony Spirits and Flesh Souls are both at number 12 and 13 respectively too, with Metroid Prime: Federation Forces and Harvest Moon: The Lost Valley in the top 50 as well.

With Argos selling UK stock very cheap this likely explains the surge of 3DS titles, and those looking for Tokyo Mirage Session #FE Encore can find it at number 17, marking a 17% increase in sales over the Wii U version.

For the full top 10 look down below. Can Dragon Ball Z stay at the top spot?

1. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot / Bandai Namco

2. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare / Activision

3. FIFA 20 / EA Sports

4. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order / EA

5. WarioWare Gold / Nintendo

6. Grand Theft Auto V / Rockstar

7. Luigi's Mansion 3 / Nintendo

8. Yo-Kai Watch / Nintendo

9. Just Dance 2020 / Ubisoft

10. Minecraft / Microsoft

