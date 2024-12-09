Charming video of three generations celebrating Botafogo's Libertadores victory goes viral

HQ

Brazilian team Botafogo has achieved a surprising double this season. Just two weeks after lifting their first Libertadores Cup, Botafogo de Futebol e Regatas, based in Rio de Janeiro has now won the Brasileirão Serie A, first division football in Brazil.

It is their third league title, 29 years after the second, achieved after winning São Paulo last Sunday at their own Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos. Regarding continental titles, the club's only other title was in 1993, a Copa CONMEBOL, second-tier cup similar to Europa League.

Lovely viral video of an elder man celebrating his team victory

A few days ago, a video showing three generations -father, son and grandson- celebrating the Libertadores victory, the most prestigious football club in South America, went viral. It is impossible not to get emotional watching the grandad standing up, not without struggles, to celebrate: in all his lifetime he had not seen his team win a victory of that magnitude.

Botafogo is one of the largest Brazilian football clubs, the one that has more players in Brazil's national squad, but this season has been undoubtedly their best ever in regards to titles won, after investing more in players and infrastructure than any other South American team recently.