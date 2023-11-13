Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Super Mario RPG

Charming retro manual released for the launch of Super Mario RPG

It will unfortunately only be available in Japan.

HQ

If there's one thing the games industry is increasingly missing, it's the physical editions. Who doesn't remember gigantic big boxes and charmingly designed manuals with various facts, tricks and trivia? With the 27-year-old Super Mario RPG making a comeback next week, Nintendo is releasing a physical manual to really deliver that extra feeling of walking down memory lane.

Here's how the contents are described:

"The booklet will include an overview of the world of Super Mario RPG, as well as character introductions. It will also include guides for collecting treasure chests and defeating bosses that appear in the game, as well as battle mechanics and trivia."

But before you pick one up, there are a few obstacles in the way. The manual is so far only confirmed for Japan, and there has been no mention yet of an English translation. Furthermore, it is a completely separate product, intended to be sold in stores, and not included in the game's box, unfortunately.

Thanks, NintendoLife.

