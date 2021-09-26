Charming non-violent adventure Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan is releasing on October 5

HQ

Skybound Games and Manavoid Entertainment have finally revealed the release date for their charming non-violent adventure Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan. We now know that the multi-genre title will launch on PC, PS4, and Xbox One on October 5. The game's Nintendo Switch version will, however, be coming at a later unconfirmed date.

Playing as the titular character your goal within the title is to foil the plans of an evil leviathan and restore colour back to the world once and for all. The game features a blend of many different genres such as platforming, creature collecting, and puzzle-solving, and as we mentioned before, its turn-based encounters are non-violent. Instead of reducing a foes life bar to 0, you instead need to talk and reason with them using several dialogue options to get to the root of their issues and befriend them.

You can take a look at the latest trailer for the game in the video above.