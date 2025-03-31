Charming indie Elusive sextuples its funding goal on Kickstarter in less than a month... and you can still contribute

British writer Mary Norton has been feeding the children's imagination about tiny beings called Borrowers for over 70 years, and while it's true that in video games we've had some titles that put us in a similar scenario, like Grounded or PS1's classic Toy Story (just to mention a couple of them), the truth is that there's nothing that better reflects the experience of being a Borrower living within the walls of a house like the one shown in Elusive's Kickstarter campaign trailer.

Elusive is the project from Spain's Chibig studio (Mika and the Witch Mountain, Summer in Mara, Deiland, Koa and the Pirates) that aims to capture just that, becoming a little Borrower named Zoe who embarks on a great journey beyond the comfort of her small home within the walls of the house. It's pitched as a metroidvania-style adventure, and we'll be seeing it in 2027 for PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2.

And we know this because, although their crowdfunding campaign is still active, they have already raised over 250,000 euros, while the initial goal was 40,000. That's 6 times more backing than the minimum expected, and the rewards already include physical editions, more content and access to an early beta later next year.

Watching the trailer, we can be sure that this is one adventure we don't want to miss out on. How about you?