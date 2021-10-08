English
Röki

Charming indie adventure Röki is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series on October 28

Players will be able to re-experience the award-nominated adventure in stunning 4K.

Polygon Treehouse has announced that its snow-covered adventure title Röki is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series on October 28. These versions of the game will be the most visually polished to date, as they will be capable of running at 4K 60fps.

Röki, if you are unaware, sees you embark upon an adventure to save your family across a gorgeous Scandinavian-inspired world. The game is said to be packed with mysterious monsters, puzzles to solve, and mysteries to uncover.

Röki was first released on PC and Nintendo Switch last year and it has received a pretty impressive reception. The game currently has a Very Positive rating on Steam and it was nominated for Best Debut Game at The Game Awards and the British Academy Games Awards.

You can check out the announcement trailer for these new platforms above.

Röki

