Charlton Athletic FC teams up with Cyberlabs for gaming and entertainment space at The Valley stadium

It's quite common practice these days to see football clubs exploring the world of video games and esports. Some of the biggest clubs in the world have esports divisions that mostly compete in EA Sports FC and eFootball tournaments, but there are a handful that offer more, including Wolves. Then there are the few that simply look to provide gaming elements, one of which is now Charlton Athletic FC.

In a press release, it's confirmed that Charlton will be teaming up with Cyberlabs to create a "state-of-the-art gaming and entertainment space" at its stadium The Valley. The space will be built into the Alan Curbishley Stand, and as for what it will provide, we're told to look forward to "matchday and non-matchday experiences, offering fans and visitors a unique blend of gaming and football."

The space will offer PCs, consoles, VR units, an array of seating, fridges, hot and cold food and beverage options, and more. It's described as a great option for those looking for group outings, birthday parties, corporate meetups, and so on.

Charlton AFC's head of commercial, Barry Higson, has stated: "It's an exciting addition that offers tremendous benefits to our fans and community, aligning perfectly with Charlton's commitment to enhancing the supporter experience both on and off matchdays. We're confident this partnership will create new opportunities for fan engagement and community impact."

Do you think gaming zones are a good idea for football clubs to offer?