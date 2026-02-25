Charlotte Hornets rookie star becomes fastest player to score 200 three-pointers in NBA history

HQ

Kon Knueppel is not a very famous name outside of devoted NBA fans, but this 20-year-old shooting guard for the Charlotte Hornets, fourth pick overall for the 2025 NBA draft, just made NBA history becoming the fastest player ever to reach 200 three-pointers: 58 games. Those are 11 less than the previous record golder Duncan Robinson.

He achieved the feat when he scored three 3-points and scored 21 points in a 131-99 victory over Chicago Bulls: tenth consecutive defeat for the Bulls, first time it happens since the 2018-19 season.

Knueppel, having scored 201 threes already this season, is also only the second rookie to reach that milestone in their first season, and will surpass Keegan Murray's record of 206 thee pointers in the 2022-23 season soon.

Knueppel's coach Charles Lee from the Hornets described him as "a guy who is that good but that humble and has no ego, and it becomes contagious throughout the whole organisation" (via BBC).