Charlize Theron returns as an immortal mercenary in The Old Guard 2

It has taken a little longer than many would have expected, but Netflix finally managed to pull together a script, a director, and the returning cast for a follow-up to 2020's The Old Guard. The action film that saw Charlize Theron headlining as an immortal mercenary ended on a cliffhanger, and we've been waiting for five years to see what happens next. Thankfully, the wait is almost over.

Netflix will be premiering The Old Guard 2 this summer, on July 2 to be exact. The action sequel sees Theron back in the lead role of the boss of the group, Andromache of Scythia (AKA Andy), and this time she's facing a very, very different challenge as she'll have to overcome a villain who has been looking to take down the immortal mercenaries for thousands of years, all while also being mortal for the first time in her long, long life... This mysterious threat will be played by Uma Thurman, with the cast also expanded and supported by the likes of Henry Golding, who here plays an old friend.

The official synopsis explains: "Andy (Charlize Theron) and her team of immortal warriors are back, with a renewed sense of purpose in their mission to protect the world. With Booker (Matthias Schoenaerts) still in exile after his betrayal, and Quynh (Veronica Ngô) out for revenge after escaping her underwater prison, Andy grapples with her newfound mortality as a mysterious threat emerges that could jeopardize everything she's worked towards for thousands of years. Andy, Nile (KiKi Layne), Joe (Marwan Kenzari), Nicky (Luca Marinelli) and James Copley (Chiwetel Ejiofor) enlist the help of Tuah (Henry Golding), an old friend who may provide the key to unlocking the mystery behind immortal existence."

The Old Guard 2 is being directed by Victoria Mahoney and with it soon set to arrive on Netflix, you can see its trailer below.