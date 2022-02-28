Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy fought a lot during the filming of Mad Max: Fury Road

HQ

Despite being regarded by a lot as a cinematic masterpiece, Mad Max: Fury Road's production wasn't all plain sailing. The filming was a tense and difficult challenge due to the conflicts between lead stars Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy, a situation that has been mentioned before, but never truly explained in depth. The new book, Blood, Sweat & Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road, delves into the filming of the movie and really gets into the nitty-gritty details of the relationship between the two A-listers, and a documented day on set really serves to highlight the clashes the two had.

Speaking in the book, camera operator Mark Goellnicht said, "I remember vividly the day. The call on set was eight o'clock. Charlize got there right at eight o'clock, sat in the War Rig, knowing that Tom's never going to be there at eight even though they made a special request for him to be there on time. He was notorious for never being on time in the morning. If the call time was in the morning, forget it—he didn't show up."

A little bit further along Goellnicht talked about what happened when Hardy arrived on set.

"Eleven o'clock. She's now in the War Rig, sitting there with her makeup on and a full costume for three hours. Tom turns up, and he walks casually across the desert. She jumps out of the War Rig, and she starts swearing her head off at him, saying, "Fine the fucking cunt a hundred thousand dollars for every minute that he's held up this crew," and "How disrespectful you are!" She was right. Full rant. She screams it out. It's so loud, it's so windy—he might've heard some of it, but he charged up to her up and went, "What did you say to me?"

Theron then talks about how Hardy's response made her unsafe and how she asked for a woman producer to accompany her around to equalise some of the conflict.

"It got to a place where it was kind of out of hand, and there was a sense that maybe sending a woman producer down could maybe equalize some of it, because I didn't feel safe. I kind of put my foot down. George then said, "Okay, well, if Denise comes . . ." He was open to it and that kind of made me breathe a little bit, because it felt like I would have another woman understanding what I was up against."

Hardy also shared his take on the situation.

"In hindsight, I was in over my head in many ways. The pressure on both of us was overwhelming at times. What she needed was a better, perhaps more experienced partner in me. That's something that can't be faked. I'd like to think that now that I'm older and uglier, I could rise to that occasion."

Thanks, Vanity Fair.