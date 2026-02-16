Charlie's Angels is getting (another) reboot at Sony

Charlie's Angels is getting is third reboot from Sony, as we're once again sent to the world of spies, action, and a mysterious man called Charlie with a new movie set to be released from the studio giant.

Originally airing in the late 1970s to early 1980s, Charlie's Angels was a TV show about three women detectives working for an independent company called the Townsend Agency, run by the owner Charlie, who we never saw. The Charlie's Angels we're all a bit more familiar with is the 2000 version starring Drew Barrymore, Lucy Liu, and Cameron Diaz. That movie managed to gross hundreds of millions at the box office, and fuelled the sequel Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle.

In 2019, Sony tried to relaunch the franchise with Cocaine Bear's Elizabeth Banks in the director's seat. Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinksa didn't quite manage the same feat as Liu, Diaz, and Barrymore, though, and the film flopped.

Now, as per The Hollywood Reporter, another reboot is in the works from the writer of The Proposal and Crazy Rich Asians Pete Chiarelli. Chiarelli is penning the script for the film, and so it'll still have to find a director, and some new Angels to cast as well.