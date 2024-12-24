Charlie the Unicorn creator hits back at WB after MultiVersus uses his IP

HQ

Charlie the Unicorn was one of the first things to go viral on YouTube. Amassing millions of views, the animated series was as weird as it was appealing to a younger audience, and it seems that some people working at MultiVersus were quite the fans of FilmCow's series of shorts.

In a now-deleted post on Twitter/X, MultiVersus showed off a colourful version of Reindog, which they named Charlie. Reindog's variant in the short had one horn, like a unicorn, and was brightly coloured. Jason Steele, Charlie the Unicorn's creator, wasn't told about this nod beforehand, and he's not very happy about it.

"MultiVersus is a game by Warner Bros, a company with an annual revenue of around 40 billion dollars. Here they are using my work, without permission, to advertise their game," he said, quote tweeting the original post.

"We all play fast and loose with intellectual property law here, but when you're a billion dollar company advertising your Intellectual Property Horde game you should at the very least get permission to use other people's work," Steele continued.

Charlie the Unicorn is a piece of internet history, which apparently means it's fair game. It's interesting, as was pointed out in the comments of Steele's post, that if the situation were reversed, FilmCow would be drowning in YouTube takedowns.

