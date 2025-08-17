Charlie Sheen leaves no question unanswered in Netflix documentary

Charlie Sheen went through a period where he was one of the biggest stars in the world, largely due to his appearance in Two and a Half Men for almost a decade. However, the actor soon fell from grace after a string of situations in part caused due to various substance-abuse problems. While Sheen's career and history is pretty well known at this point, there are still some questions that need to be answered, and this September, we might just get exactly that.

Netflix has announced a new documentary called aka Charlie Sheen, which revolves around the actor and sees him answering all the tough questions many have been longing to hear. Described as a confession, we're told that "Sheen openly speaks about the subjects and events he's never discussed publicly before," where we can expect information on his "effortless rise to megastardom — and dramatic fall, all within the public eye."

Directed by Pepsi documentary maker Andrew Renzi, and featuring appearances and additional interviews from Denise Richards, Heidi Fleiss, Jon Cryer, Sean Penn, Ramon Estevez, Brooke Mueller, Chris Tucker, and even Sheen's drug dealer Marco, this documentary will offer a deep look into the life of the actor.

Set to premiere on Netflix on September 10, you can see the trailer for aka Charlie Sheen below.