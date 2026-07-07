Charlie Kirk's family, wife, come face-to-face with alleged killer

HQ

The hearing has begun to determine whether the alleged killer of US conservative activist Charlie Kirk will stand trial. Prosecutors in Utah have laid out their evidence against 23-year-old Tyler Robinson, who is believed to have fatally shot Kirk on the 10th of September, 2025 at the Utah Valley University campus.

Kirk's wife, Erika Kirk, was present at the hearing, as was the activist's family, including his mother, father, and sister. Kirk's family were also joined by the president's son, Donald Trump Jr. Kirk was a well-known advocate for and fan of US president Donald Trump.

"Every court proceeding serves as a painful reminder of his death and the loss that has irrevocably impacted our lives and the lives of his children," said Erika Kirk, Kirk's parents, and his sister in a statement via the BBC. "Out of respect for the judicial process, we will not be commenting further at this time. We ask for continued privacy as we navigate this process and immense grief."

New footage, witness testimonies, and evidence appeared as part of the hearing, which will act as a way for a judge to determine whether there's enough evidence for the prosecutors to present a case before a jury. Robinson's lawyers have questioned witnesses and the evidence shown to identify how and why he was named as the alleged shooter. Robinson has yet to make a plea to the charges.