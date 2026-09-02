Charlie Kirk murder suspect pleads not guilty as prosecutors allowed to seek death penalty

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Tyler Robinson, the 23-year-old man from Utah charged with the murder of right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of the activist. Robinson denies aggravated murder, as well as six other charges brought to him in connection with the shooting of Kirk on the 10th of September, 2025.

Kirk was assassinated while speaking at the Utah Valley University in Orem. Defence lawyers for Robinson tried to have the death penalty removed from potential outcomes, but prosecutors argued the fact that shots were fired into a crowd with children present warranted a capital trial. The Kirk family were present at the most recent hearing, and called the judge's decision allowing capital punishment to be pursued an "important step" in their "pursuit of justice," (via BBC News).

The prosecution is wholly convinced Robinson is behind the crime. "We know that the defendant is the shooter... first, because of the video evidence; second, because of the DNA; third, because of his admissions; and fourth, because of circumstantial evidence," said prosecutor Ryan McBride.

Defence lawyers have attempted to create arguments against the prosecution's evidence. It remains to be seen how Robinson will be found by a jury.