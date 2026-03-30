Charlie Day would be "thrilled" to star in a Luigi's Mansion movie

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Speculation is currently rife in regards to what Nintendo, Illumination, and Universal has planned for the future of The Super Mario movie universe. While there were always curious jabs into what the future could hold, the confirmation that Star Fox's Fox McCloud will appear in the coming The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, with Glen Powell voicing the character, has opened the door to all sorts of options, with many wondering if a Smash Bros.-type film is on the horizon.

But moving away from a major ensemble effort as that for a moment, Luigi's voice actor in the film, Charlie Day, has been queried as to whether he'd like to headline a Luigi's Mansion movie, to which he replied that he'd be "thrilled" to do so.

Speaking with ScreenRant, Day touched on the topic.

"I would be thrilled to do Luigi's Mansion, just because it's such a fun game. And not that you would make it like a horror movie for kids, but it could have some more sort of jump scares in it, which would be fun."

However, this is by no means a confirmation that such a film will be made, as Day also notes "it does seem like it would make a great movie, but I am not... They don't put me in charge of movie studios and for good reason. I got no idea."

He does sign off with "it'd be a lot of pressure. But if they do it, I'm in," so there's plenty of hope it could be made.

Would you watch a Luigi's Mansion movie?