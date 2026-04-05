Charlie Day says Danny DeVito should play Wario in the next Mario movie

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Ahead of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, neither Charlie Day (who plays Luigi) nor Chris Pratt (who plays Mario) wanted to reveal whether Wario or Waluigi would make an appearance during the duo's visit to The Tonight Show. Instead, they responded somewhat cryptically to the question, which many fans interpreted as a sign that the pair were indeed in the film. After all, it would have been easy to just say no, and people wouldn't have been disappointed as neither of them were in it.

But... two such central figures in the Mushroom Kingdom are bound to show up sooner or later, and if that happens, Charlie Day knows who should play him. He suggested his It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia co-star Danny DeVito to Screenrant:

"Danny [DeVito] would fit so well in this universe, and he would be a good Wario, I think."

Surely we're not the only ones who agree with Day that this would be an excellent candidate? Then the only question is who would play Waluigi. We could imagine a comedian like Bill Hader, who has an uncanny ability to create different voices and also likes to push them to the edge of creepiness, but we also think a flamboyant and unpredictable Sacha Baron Cohen would be a perfect fit.

Who do you think should play Wario and Waluigi in the inevitable third Mario movie?