Charlie Cox's Daredevil set to play key role in future MCU projects

Charlie Cox's future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe could be even bigger than expected, with hints that his portrayal of Daredevil might play a major role in upcoming MCU films. Cox has garnered praise for his portrayal of Matt Murdock, with appearances in Spider-Man: No Way Home, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Echo, and the highly anticipated Daredevil: Born Again series on Disney+ in 2025. Now, according to an Instagram post by DFRNT Health & Fitness, Cox is currently training for a major Avengers film, sparking speculation that Daredevil could appear in Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars.

While nothing has been confirmed yet, the prospect of Daredevil joining the Avengers line-up is thrilling for fans. If Cox is indeed prepping for one of these upcoming films, it would mark his largest role in the MCU to date. Until now, his appearances have been primarily confined to TV, with only a small cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The multiverse-centric storylines of Doomsday and Secret Wars open the door for a different version of Daredevil, perhaps even a more sinister take on Matt Murdock.

For now, fans are eagerly awaiting any official word on Cox's involvement in these major MCU films. With Daredevil: Born Again season 1 likely setting the stage for his next big appearance, the future of the character in the MCU is looking brighter than ever. Could Daredevil be taking on a whole new role in the MCU's biggest upcoming projects?

