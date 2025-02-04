Charlie Cox writes a heartfelt foreword for new Daredevil comics

HQ

2025 is going to be a solid year for Daredevil fans, as not only will they be getting a new Disney+ series in Daredevil: Born Again, which sees this highly anticipated return of Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock, but we'll also be getting a new collection of classic Daredevil comic books.

As per Collider, Cox has shown his appreciation for Daredevil in the foreword for this comic book collection, writing the following: "My life was changed forever when Matthew Murdock entered into it. One could argue that Matt Murdock himself was changed forever when Frank Miller entered into his life. And in Born Again, he highlights maybe my favorite aspect of Matt's character: resilience! Upon writing this, I will shortly be entering into another long, hard stint of bringing this character to life on screen. There will be long hours; cold, harsh New York weather; brutal fight choreography; and emotional upheavals. What will I need to get through it all? Resilience!"

In what is a lengthy and emotional foreword, Cox also writes about his journey to becoming Daredevil, including the first audition where he refused to play the character as blind. He'd also never read a comic book, something he quickly remedied thanks to a reading list provided by the folks at Marvel.

"I fell in love with these books, and bringing Matt Murdock to life on-screen has been one of the greatest honours of my life," Cox wrote, showing his fondness for the character.

Daredevil: Born Again releases on the 4th of March, 2025 on Disney+