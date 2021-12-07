Charlie Cox will continue to play Daredevil in the future

HQ

Netflix's Marvel series about their "Batman-esque", red-clad avenger Daredevil is widely considered one of the best things the streaming giant has spit out, and when it was cancelled, fans mourned. Now, however, we got some good news as it seems that Daredevil will be visiting the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the future and that Netflix actor Charlie Cox will be back as the The Devil of Hell's Kitchen. In a recent chat with Comicbook.com, Marvel boss Kevin Feige had this to say:

"If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil. Where we see that, how we see that, when we see that, remains to be seen."

What do you think of this news?