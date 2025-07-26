Charlie Cox wants to buy a new console to play Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

HQ

Not every video game actor needs to be an avid gamer. Sometimes, the best performances can come from people who would stare blankly at the screen when a tutorial asked them to press R3. Charlie Cox is a prime example of this. His stint as Gustave in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 earned a lot of praise from players, and yet Cox himself hasn't even played the game.

Speaking to fans at GalaxyCon in New Orleans, Cox said that he wants that to change, though. "I need to play the game. I need to get a console first, and then I need to play the game," he said. "I remember being in the studio and thinking, 'this is beautiful, the visuals are extraordinary.' They've come a long way since Mario 64, which is probably the last computer game I played."

In response to a fan saying he did a fantastic job, Cox said: "People keep telling me that and I feel like a fraud because I just did the voice."

Whether he feels like a fraud or not, people won't stop loving Cox's performance as Gustave. Here's hoping one day he can sit down with the rest of the cast at an event, so they can get him up to speed on who they are.