Charlie Cox wants his Daredevil to collide with Spider-Man once again

Now that the Marvel characters that Netflix brought to life in various TV series have started to crossover into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Charlie Cox's Daredevil appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Echo - and that John Bernthal's The Punisher and maybe even Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones will show up in the coming Daredevil: Born Again series - the question of where will next see these characters has continued to be posed.

During an appearance at Chicago FanExpo, Cox answered this very question and revealed that there's a very specific collision that he hopes will happen once again. As per ScreenRant:

"Being in the Spider-Man movie felt like a big step just in terms of a lot of people referencing that when I meet them. I guess you can't underestimate how much it means when these characters have [a] history in the comics. When we then get to collide onscreen, it really means a lot to the fans, and I get that. I feel that way now as well myself. So, the Spider-Man thing is such an iconic thing; the idea of Matt Murdock and Peter Parker together is just so iconic. I hope that, in the future, we get to do some more stuff together because that really is fun. That's the main thing; just that those opportunities can arise."

Considering that both heroes operate in New York City, perhaps we will see Cox and Holland's web-slinger back on the big screen sooner rather than later.