Charlie Cox touches on his Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 performance

Those who have played Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 will know that Charlie Cox, known for playing Daredevil as of recent, appears in the role of Gustave, a character that many connect with early on only to find themselves surprised at the end of the first act. Despite the mega success of the game, Cox has been rather distant from it, but he has now touched on his role and involvement in a recent panel appearance at the Washington State Summer Con, as captured by Charlie Cox Fansite on X.

Speaking about Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Cox stated: "I don't mean to minimise it in any way, it's so cool, apparently the game is awesome. I'm not a gamer ... I haven't played it. My agent asked me if I wanted to go and do a voiceover ... I was in the studio for four hours, maybe ... People keep saying how amazing it is and 'congratulations' and I feel like a total fraud. But I'm so thrilled for the company, so thrilled that it did really well."

