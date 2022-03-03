Charlie Cox supports a more kid friendly Disney version of Daredevil

HQ

The best Marvel series so far has actually been produced by Netflix rather than Disney, despite the latter company owning the brand, and the crème de la crème was Daredevil. It had a darker and more mature version of the blind superhero, played by Charlie Cox , that was very appreciated by the fans. Unfortunately it ended abruptly in 2018 after the third season and was recently removed from Netflix altogether.

Fortunately, you will still be able to watch the series (and all other Marvel productions from Netflix) on Disney+ instead, and it seems like it is now an official part of MCU after a minor role in Spider-Man: No Way Home where Charlie Cox reprised his interpretation of Daredevil. If the series would ever get a fourth season, it would be produced by Disney instead, and probably be more suited for children as the other Marvel superhero movies and series.

But this is fine with Cox. Speaking to ComicBook.com, he says:

"If they wanted to make a more PG version of Daredevil, I back them to find a way to do where it feels totally in keeping with everything we've done. And maybe there's a little less blood, maybe there's a little whatever, but I back them to do it."

Would you like Disney to keep the darker tone of Daredevil, or is it just fine if they make it suitable for younger viewers as well?