Charlie Cox says Robert Pattinson should play Gustave if Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 gets a movie adaption

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Charlie Cox (Daredevil) has received huge praise for his performance as Gustave in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Despite this, he has seemed almost reluctant to accept the accolades and has said in interviews that he barely remembers the shoot, which he claims was very short - and that others contributed much more.

Lately, however, he has shown at least some interest in the title and has actually started playing it. That said, he doesn't seem to want to play Gustave in a potential film adaptation of the hit French game. In an interview with GamesRadar+, he even has a suggestion for who should get the role:

"My involvement with this, as minuscule as it was originally and how it's now expanded so much, has been nothing but an incredibly humbling and enjoyable experience. So, yeah, absolutely, yeah. I was thinking that they should probably - if they make the movie - they should get Robert Pattinson to play the part, and I should do the voice. Because then they would have pretty much the exact Gustave from the game."

There are undeniably similarities between Pattinson and the character, but do you think it could have worked well with a setup where Cox provided the voice for Pattinson's performance? And above all... do you think Robert "The Batman" Pattinson would have been a good fit for the role?