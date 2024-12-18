Charlie Cox says Daredevil: Born Again will go darker than ever

HQ

In a recent conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Charlie Cox has hinted that the upcoming Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again might take a darker turn than its Netflix predecessor. Moving a character like Daredevil, known for his gritty storylines and moral complexity, to the home of Mickey Mouse had many fans scratching their heads. But according to Cox and showrunner Dario Scardapane, the series isn't pulling any punches when it comes to keeping the intensity alive.

At first, the show was pitched as more of a legal drama, but somewhere along the way, the creative team decided to steer it back toward the action-packed, crime-focused vibe that fans know and love. The goal? To strike the perfect balance between what worked on Netflix and something fresh enough to stand on its own two feet.

Cox made it clear that the show's darker tone wasn't up for negotiation. Both he and Vincent D'Onofrio, who's back as the iconic Kingpin, felt that dialing back the edge would risk losing what made the show special in the first place. They wanted to stick to their guns, ensuring the story still hits hard and appeals to an older audience.

Of course, it's Disney+, so don't expect buckets of blood or over-the-top violence. Cox has acknowledged that while the series will tone down the gore compared to its Netflix days, it won't sacrifice the raw emotional weight and tension that fans have come to expect. In short, it's the same Daredevil you love, just with a little less mess.

With Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson reprising their roles as Karen Page and Foggy Nelson, respectively, the show is bringing back familiar faces while pushing the narrative into uncharted territory. Even though it's technically a continuation of the Netflix series, it's clear the team is looking to broaden the scope and introduce Daredevil to a new generation of viewers.

Set to hit Disney+ on March 4th, 2025, Daredevil: Born Again is gearing up to deliver a fresh take on Marvel's favorite street-level hero. Will it live up to the high bar set by the Netflix series? Only time will tell, but fans are certainly hopeful.

