Charlie Cox says all his credit for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is down to the motion capture actor

HQ

On December 12 or 13 (depending on where you live in the world), it's time for The Game Awards, and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has a staggering 12 nominations and could make history as the game that has won the most ever in this context.

One of the awards could go to British actor Charlie Cox, perhaps best known as Daredevil in the MCU. He plays Gustave, but has previously said that he doesn't want any credit for it because it was such a rushed project on his part. Now he has commented on his nomination again, this time in connection with a panel discussion recorded by POSTA Entretenimiento (thanks Eurogamer), and just like last time, he seems to have a very hard time accepting the credit for a very solid performance:

"Yes, I'm thrilled for this nomination. I've said this before, and I think it's important to say that there's an amazing French actor by the name of Maxence Cazorla who did almost all of the motion capture for that role, for that game.

And so, any nomination or any credit I get, I really have to give to him, because I really believe that the performance of that character is down to him, and my voice was just part of that process."

Cox is competing in the Best Performance category, where he is also up against Ben Starr and Jennifer English, who both also appeared in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. The latter in particular tends to dominate polls as the favorite to win, but we won't know the final outcome for another two weeks.