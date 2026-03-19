Charlie Cox reveals he's working on another video game after Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's success

HQ

Just like the rest of us who hadn't seen it coming last year, Charlie Cox was also surprised to see how much of a mega hit Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was. It might be surprising, considering he acted in it, but as the Daredevil actor revealed following the game's release, he only showed up for a couple of voice over sessions, and that was his time as Gustave completed.

Now, speaking with Agents of Fandom, Cox revealed that his short time as Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's "protagonist" has opened up new avenues for him. "I loved being a part of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. I was blown away by the success that it's had, and how far reaching that game has become," he said.

"It has seemingly opened a new avenue for my professional work," Cox continued. "I'm going to do another game this year, which is going to be much more involved for me, much more work. It's something I don't know much about and honestly didn't realise quite how passionate the fans were. They're about as passionate as the Marvel fans are."

What that video game is, Cox didn't reveal, but him saying he's much more involved implies he'll be sticking around for more than a few hours, and could be getting himself in one of those mocap suits to get fully into the unique nature of video game performances. We'll have to wait and see.