Charlie Cox denies a Daredevil cameo in Avengers: Doomsday

The cast for Avengers: Doomsday is absolutely stacked. Both old and new Marvel favourites will be making appearances, from the original X-Men to the more recently established MCU Fantastic Four. However, there's not enough space for absolutely everyone on the docket, and some heroes will be left on the bench.

Namely, it seems Charlie Cox's Daredevil will be skipping this fight. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cox was asked about whether he would be appearing as the New York crime fighter in Doomsday, to which he said.

"Not me. I'm excited to see it, but I'm not involved in that."

So, there won't be a Daredevil appearance in Doomsday. While it might be easy to ignore Cox's comments and keep hoping for a surprise, the cast list is already so large for the film it's difficult to see how a story can emerge through this cameo fest. Also, considering the powers of Doctor Doom, perhaps it's best that Daredevil sit this one out.

Avengers: Doomsday releases on the 1st of May, 2026.