Charlie Cox confirms there is "something else" Daredevil related planned

Following his very brief appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Daredevil actor Charlie Cox has hinted that his version of the character will be back at some point, and in some form. Teased as part of an interview with Radio Times, Cox was asked about whether there are plans in motion for him to return to the role, with Cox answering briefly with:

"I know something. I don't know much, but I know there will be something else."

This leaves the door open for all kinds of potential Daredevil appearances. It could simply amount to another cameo role, or become something far bigger, only time will tell. If you haven't seen Cox's role as Daredevil in No Way Home yet, you will soon be able to purchase the movie digitally and physically.