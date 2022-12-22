Charlie Cox Clarifies He Won't Be in Deadpool 3

After hinting that there may be "a place for Daredevil to show up in Deadpool," Charlie Cox has since confirmed that the superhero will not be appearing in the third Deadpool movie.

Speaking with TechRadar, Cox confirmed that the character won't be appearing either as a cameo or in a larger capacity. "I'm definitely not in Deadpool 3," Cox said, after being reminded what he had said in the past.

It wouldn't be too farfetched to see Daredevil and Deadpool team up in a movie. In the comics, both superheroes have worked together on multiple occasions, so a lot of fans would have loved to see a live-action recreation of that. Still, a Daredevil appearance may have moved the spotlight away from the main duo of Deadpool 3, which will be the titular merc with a mouth and Wolverine.

Even with Charlie Cox confirming he won't be in the movie, fans won't stop speculating until they see it for themselves. Unfortunately, they're going to be waiting until late 2024 to find out the truth.