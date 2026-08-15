Charlie Cox answers whether his Daredevil will play a part in Avengers: Secret Wars

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While there has not been confirmation from Marvel Studios as of yet, it's almost a certainty that the full slate of confirmed stars for Avengers: Doomsday is incomplete. There are characters who will most definitely play a part, even if they have yet to be confirmed, perhaps because their role isn't as straightforward as it may seem.

For example, many are starting to theorise Chris Evans' return as Steve Rogers won't be for Captain America but for Captain Hydra, somewhat of an ally to Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. In fact, with Doom supported by a collection of witches and magic-wielders, some are suspecting the lack of a confirmed role for Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange and Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch, as two examples, is down to these characters being part of Doom's entourage instead of established heroes. Again, nothing is confirmed, but Marvel almost always keeps its cards close to its chest with shock reveals.

And to this point, now the man without fear is back and doing his best to clean up the New York City streets, will Daredevil play a part in the Avengers flicks, specifically Avengers: Secret Wars? Can we expect one of the few heroes who has bested Doom singularly (in a game of wits mostly) to play a part? This was asked to Charlie Cox during a recent MCM Comic Con appearance.

As per Screen Rant, Cox simply shut this down, explaining: "No, I'm not going to be in it, no. And you should believe me now. I'm not a liar."

While the second half of the statement does seem strange, it's in relation to Cox shutting down appearance queries for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, something he was correct and truthful about as Matt Murdock did not play a part in the movie despite Jon Bernthal's The Punisher having quite the key role.

Would you like to see Cox's Daredevil on the big screen?