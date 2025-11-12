Charlie Cox and Zooey Deschanel star in Prime Video's canine festive-flick Merv

Prime Video has revealed another movie that it will be bringing to the platform before the end of the year. Set to premiere in December, the movie Merv will see Charlie Cox and Zooey Deschanel teaming up and playing a pair who are navigating a break-up that is made even more challenging by the fact that they now must share their dog Merv in a joint-custody setup.

The film is a sweet rom-com that basically sees how this duo reunite while taking a holiday trip together in a bid to cheer up their shared dog who is now seemingly suffering from depression from their break-up.

Needless to say, with the premiere set for December 10, this seems to be a lovely flick to pop on during the holidays and to entertain the whole family. For a taste of what Merv will be bringing to the table, check out its trailer below.