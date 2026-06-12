Charlie and Johnny Dogs will be returning in the upcoming Peaky Blinders series

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Following the arrival of the Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man movie recently, the era of Cillian Murphy's Tommy Shelby has officially come to a close. But just because this chapter has been written doesn't mean that Peaky Blinders is done for good, as a new saga is being worked on which will introduce a new era of Birmingham-based gangsters led by a slightly older version of Duke Shelby and his brother.

With this in development and set to eventually debut on BBC and Netflix, now a bunch of other cast members for the project has been confirmed, with a couple of returning faces reprising their roles too.

We now know that Ned Dennehy and Packy Lee will be back as Charlie Strong and Johnny Dogs, respectively, two former very close allies of Murphy's Tommy. As for the other parts of the cast, several new stars have been revealed.

Conleth Hill (Varys from Game of Thrones) will star as rival gangster Clemmy Keeler, with Cal O'Driscoll appearing as Aidan Keeler. Adding to this is Daniel Monks as Detective Inspector Bell, plus Samuel Bottomley as Eliot, Arturo Muselli as Angelo, Eugene Collins as Frank, and Lucie Shorthouse as Kezia Lee, four individuals regarded as part of Duke's Peaky Blinders gang.

This all comes on top of the prior casting news that Charlie Heaton would be starring as Charles Shelby and that his half-brother Duke (the slightly older version) won't be played by Barry Keoghan any more, as Jamie Bell is taking over the character.