Charli XCX's Brat gets vinyl reprint filled with white powder

We won't say that the music industry has long glorified hard class-A drug usage, but the latest release from Charli XCX and Bad World Records definitely buys into that narrative. Following 2024's brat summer, the British artist's famed album has been repressed onto vinyl, except this time it comes in a special variant with one of the two discs being filled with an undisclosed white powder.

Bad World states: "Hot on the heels of her cultural phenom BRAT, Charli xcx delivers 'brat and it's completely different', a remix project pressed exclusively to white powder filled LP with white second disc."

Nothing more is said on this front, but it's pretty clear what this is in reference to. The vinyl will see up to five songs pressed on each side of the two discs, with the vinyl itself selling for £55. You can head over here to see more about it, and also a product demonstration of the powder-filled disc.

