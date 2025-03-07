Charli XCX reportedly being eyed to play The White Witch in Greta Gerwig's Narnia movie

British singer and pop icon Charli XCX is being eyed for a role in Greta Gerwig's Narnia movie for Netflix. Charli XCX is reportedly in talks for a role in the film right now, and while it isn't clear who exactly she'd be playing, there is an idea floating around.

As per Deadline, it's possible that she will be offered the role of Jadis, The White Witch. Previously, that part was played by Tilda Swinton in the early 2000s Narnia movies. While we might not at first associate Charli XCX with the film world, she has been getting offers for roles over the last 12 months.

These include parts in Cathy Yan's The Gallerist, Romain Gavras' Sacrifice and Gregg Araki's I Want Your Sex. The singer has also worked with Gerwig before on the song Speed Drive for the Barbie soundtrack.