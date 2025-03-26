Charli XCX goes full diva in Prime Video's upcoming Overcompensating

In around six weeks, Prime Video will be taking us back to school - or university more accurately - as a brand new series is slated to make its arrival on the streaming platform. Known as Overcompensating, the series is all about the highs and lows, the drama and romance, the parties and chaos that occurs in stereotypical American college campuses, and if anything it has quite a homoerotic and American Pie-like style to it.

Set to debut on Prime Video on May 15, the first teaser trailer for the series has made its arrival, and without a doubt the most eye-catching part of the trailer is the short appearance of Charli XCX, who debuts and berates a production manager before performing a set. You can see the pop star's performance in part in the clip below.

Will you be adding Overcompensating to your Prime Video watchlist?