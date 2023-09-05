Charles Martinet isn't sure what his Mario Ambassador role is

HQ

Charles Martinet, formerly the voice of Super Mario, Luigi, Wario, and Waluigi, has said that he's not actually sure what his new role as Mario Ambassador is. Recently, we reported that Martinet, who'd been playing Mario for three decades, would no longer be voicing the character.

Instead, he's now a Mario Ambassador, whatever that means. Speaking at GalaxyCon in Austin, Martinet said he's not entirely sure what he's doing now, but he knows he's not retired.

"I am now, you might have seen the news, I'm a Mario Ambassador, I don't know what that is yet, I'm not retired as it were, but I'm an ambassador and as we step forward into the future I will learn, we'll all learn what exactly that is but in the meantime...I'm always an ambassador of Nintendo and Mario and all of these events because I just cherish every moment of it, and I hope your love of the games continues and grows the way mine does, so thank you so much."

Martinet isn't involved in the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Wonder, so it really is the end of an era as we say goodbye to one of if not the most iconic voice in gaming.